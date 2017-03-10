3 sought in battery, robbery of woman at Boulder Highway casino

Police said three males followed an elderly woman before one of them pushed her to the ground on March 1, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police released images of a robber and two persons of interest in connection to the battery and holdup of an elderly woman just outside of a casino earlier this month.

According to police, the incident took place in the 5100 block of Boulder Highway, just near Nellis Boulevard, at 6:56 p.m. on March 1.

Citing an investigation, police said three people were following the woman as she was exiting the casino. Once she was outside, one of the men pushed the woman down and took her purse while the two others stood by.

Police said casino security attempted to go after the robber, but he was able to escape.

The woman sustained severe injuries as a result of the battery, police said. The men were described as white or possibly Hispanic, between the ages of 17 and 20 years old. They were standing about 5'7" in height each. The robber was last seen sporting a thin, chinstrap beard.

Police urged anyone with information on the individuals or their whereabouts to contact Metro's Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.