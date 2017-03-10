Top NASCAR spring race in Vegas to be known as 'Pennzoil 400' in 2018

While NASCAR fans await the name of Las Vegas' newly created fall time top-tier race, the currently existing race set in the spring will get a new name.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway said the Monster Energy Series race in March at the track will be called the Pennzoil 400. The name change will be in place for the 2018 race.

Terms of the sponsorship agreement, including the time length of the name, was not immediately disclosed.

Pennzoil's sponsorship ends tools-maker Kobalt's relationship to the race after seven runnings at LVMS. Under the company, the race was first known as the Kobalt Tools 400 between 2011 and 2013. After that, "Tools" was dropped from the name, leaving it as the Kobalt 400.

The first top-tier NASCAR race for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway took place in 1998 as the Las Vegas 400. Other title sponsors of the race included CarsDirect.com, DaimlerChrysler and Shelby.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.