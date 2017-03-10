Las Vegas Jewish community center deemed safe after threat

Las Vegas Metro police have deemed the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada safe after investigating a threat to the business on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the center near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive just after 12 p.m. to investigate "suspicious communication" received by staff members.

The Jewish community center and nearby businesses were evacuated during the investigation, police said. Evacuees were allowed to return by 1:16 p.m.

Lake Sahara Drive was closed between Sahara Avenue and Lake East Drive, but reopened after the threat was cleared.

Further details were not immediately released.

