Woman killed near downtown Las Vegas identified

Metro at the scene of a homicide investigation near downtown Las Vegas on March 9. 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found near downtown Las Vegas March 9.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South 3rd Street, near Hoover Avenue and a few blocks north of Charleston Boulevard, at about 9 p.m.

Metro said police were called to that location with reports of a deceased female found inside a residence.

The Clark County Coroner identified the woman as 21-year-old Laura Guden. The report concluded that Guden was strangled to death. The death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives have not released any further information at this time, as the incident remains under investigation.

