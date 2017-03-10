CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief crashes into smoke shop, gets away with $100

A thief crashed a car into a local smoke shop and stole its cash register all in a matter of minutes.

The burglary happened early Thursday morning at Vape-O-Rise near Spring Mountain and Fort Apache Roads. The store's surveillance cameras captured the hooded man backing a gold Oldsmobile into the side door of the building.

Once the windows and doors were shattered, the man ran inside, went directly to the cash register, and took off.

The store owner, Arambh Sutaria said the thief only got away with $100 but the damage to the store will cost him around $6,000.

"It's not worth it. He can just come and ask someone for $30 or $50 instead of causing all this damage," he said.

Sutaria said his store has been broken into five times. This was the second time someone used a vehicle to break in.

