Southwest Valley schools warn about strangers approaching students

Two southwest valley schools reported two separate incidents of strangers trying to lure kids into cars on their way to class.

On Feb. 28, parents at Canarelli Middle School got a letter from the school's principal. The letter read that two students were at their bus stop before school when a woman drove up and asked the kids to go to her house.

"For somebody to come up to kids and ask them to get in the car? It's scary," George Race, a parent of a student at Canarelli, said.

The kids described the car as a silver Jaguar sedan that was "old and dirty."

Ten days later on Mar. 6, parents of kids at nearby Wright Elementary got a similar letter, documenting a similar incident: a student was biking to school when a woman pulled up and asked if they want a ride.

"It's scary. You know it's kind of scary," Christy Powell, another parent, said.

In both incidents the kids said 'no,' and told the school right away. The incidents appear to involve different women, the second woman's car was driving a white car.

"It's comforting to find that they're getting it now," Powell said. But she said she still has lots of concerns about her daughter's safety. "I don't live too far but I'm afraid of them walking and just what can happen."

"I talk to her, I just let her know if anybody approaches you that's not immediate family, just go toward the school and stay inside," Race said.

"Don't talk to strangers, and it doesn't matter if they're offering candy or looking for a lost dog, you have to be wary," Powell said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.