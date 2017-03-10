NDOT pushes for pedestrian safety along Boulder Highway

NDOT is trying to cut down on crashes on Boulder Highway.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is trying to cut down on crashes along one of the valley’s deadliest roads.

"Boulder Highway has had the most pedestrian fatalities of any road in our state for the last three years,” Lori Campbell with NDOT said. Campbell is spearheading a project meant to add safety improvements to Boulder Highway.

“We’re focusing on eight locations along the highway,” Campbell said. Four of those locations are in Henderson, the other four are throughout Clark County.

NDOT wants to add more crosswalks and make the ones that already exist safer, she said. Staff is also talking about adding more LED lights and flashing beacons so that pedestrians are better lit.

Enhancing all eight locations will cost $3 million, according to Campbell. Funding for the project is covered in full by the state.

NDOT would like to start the project this fall, she said.

