Raiders and UNLV negotiations 'complicated' for future stadium

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority continued discussion of the stadium lease negotiations at the Clark County Government Center Thursday.

It was considered one of the most anticipated meetings to date, less than three weeks from the NFL owners' votes.

"The Raiders and Bank of America representatives confirmed that financing for the project has been secured," Las Vegas Stadium Authority liaison Jeremy Aguero said.

Unlike past meetings, Raiders President Marc Badain wasn't in attendance. Instead, it was Mark Arnold, the Stadium Authority attorney who addressed UNLV’s use of the stadium.

"It's a big concern for the university to have everybody walk in that stadium and feel that they're not just leasing it out for the day, that it's a UNLV home game which would include the band, their field branding, the logo in the center, banners, what have you," Las Vegas Stadium Authority board member, Mike Newcomb said.

Chairman Steve Hill said the Raiders are the priority, but the team also must understand that this is a joint project with the Rebels.

"It's one of the more complicated parts of the conversation, but we're not going to do this until that is worked out and I know both parties want to make that happen and we'll help facilitate that but we'll get there," Hill said.

Nothing concrete was settled on Thursday, but Raiders fans and those on the inside of the negotiations said progress is being made.

"Once the attorneys start talking, little things like the color scheme, what the color scheme will be about the suites you know it's getting closer and closer to kickoff," Raiders fan Isaac Vega said.

"We're going to get this lease done, it's going to work and that's the last question that seems to be being asked right now," Hill said.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority will not meet before the owner’s meetings at the end of Mar. They are expected to reconvene sometime next month.

