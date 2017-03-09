War Machine trial day 4: Christy Mack endures full day of testimony

Christy Mack took the stand once again Thursday.

Christina Mackinday took the stand to testify against her ex-boyfriend, War Machine, Thursday afternoon. She said the former MMA fighter beat her and raped her throughout the course of an off-and-on relationship.

Almost 28 hours later, she finished her testimony.

One of the first questions War Machine's attorney asked Mackinday on Friday morning had to do with her tattoos. He said he wanted to know why she decided to cover them up Wednesday, but not on Thursday. He also asked if she bought a new suit, specifically for this court appearance.

The questions set the tone for an entire day of difficult testimony in which Christina Mackinday said she was forced to relive her entire relationship with War Machine.

Mackinday, who goes by the "stage name" 'Christy Mack' in the adult film industry, said she still loved War Machine for a long time, despite the abuse.

Eventually, she said she came to her senses and that she doesn't love him anymore.

"Once I became involved with the domestic violence community, they really helped me understand what was happening to me was not a healthy relationship," Mackinday said crying. "I decided to testify and really stand up for this so I could help so many other women."

Christy Mack: I asked #WarMachine to marry me before he beat Corey Thomas and me. I still loved him after he would beat me. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 9, 2017

Defense Attorney Jay Leiderman questioned her motives, pointing out multiple instances in which War Machine and Mackinday would promote each other's brands.

Leiderman asked Mackinday how many additional followers on Twitter and Instagram she received since going public with her story. She didn't know the exact number.

"I would not want to almost die for a few followers," Mackinday said, choking back tears.

Mackinday charms two men at the same time

During cross-examination, Leiderman also pointed out new facts for the jury to consider involving the night War Machine is accused of attacking Mackinday's new boyfriend, Corey Thomas.

Mackinday admitted to sending War Machine a naked photo on the same day she knew she would be with Thomas.

"For my sexy Mr. Machine," read the text message, with the picture of her naked body attached.

"I needs that," responded War Machine.

"It's all yours," replied Mackinday, who clarified that she was referring to her body.

The day after the alleged beating, evidence showed that Mackinday and War Machine exchanged "I love you" messages.

Mackinday also said she asked War Machine to marry her before the incident involving Thomas.

Leiderman said the messages are important. He had no comment on how they are supposed to explain the extent of Mackinday's injuries stemming from that night.

Money for Mackinday after abuse

Leiderman also brought up a smartphone application that Mackinday launched in which she profits off her injuries. The app depicts Mackinday-themed emojis with injuries, including a black eye and a bruise on her cheek. The app is called "MackMoji," and she said it sells on the app store for $1.99.

Mackinday confirmed she does make a profit from the app, but she donates 25 percent to charity.

“It hasn’t been a wildly successful app, but I’m doing what I can,” she said.

These are some of the special Christy Mack emojis #WarMachine's attorney @JayLeidermanLaw brought up in court.



She does profit. pic.twitter.com/WVpgKhElEi — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 9, 2017

When prosecutors had a chance to revisit the topic, they asked Mackinday about a GoFundMe page somebody created for her. The page garnered more than $100,000 worth of donations.

Mackinday said she donated the entire proceeds to charity. Doctors "donated" at least some of the surgeries necessary to repair her battered face.

The trial continues

Although War Machine openly cried in court during Mackinday's testimony on Wednesday, he kept his emotions in check on Thursday. He appeared focused, engaged and exchanged notes with his defense team.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case on Friday.

The defense said they still have not decided whether War Machine will testify, but he is keeping "an open mind."

#WarMachine is going through quite a bit of notes with his attorney Brandon Sua. He is usually very engaged and they whisper a lot. pic.twitter.com/wogJomjWcD — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.