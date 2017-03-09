Nevada woman admits to bank robbery, says she did it for love

Sharon Newman, recently arrested for two Henderson bank robberies, said she did them for love.

Henderson police arrested Newman outside of the U.S. Bank on Thursday at 4550 E. Sunset Road before another possible robbery.

Newman spoke from jail Thursday, admitting to her crimes, but asking for forgiveness.

She said she wanted to apologize to the banks and anyone she may have scared.

Newman said she was strapped on cash and was trying to get across the country to the love of her life.

“Right now, I reside in my vehicle,” she said from jail.

Unable to find work because of a previous crime, she said she felt like she had no other options.

“I’ve been stressed the past few months lost my job,” she said. “I was pretty desperate for what I needed.”

Newman said if she could get to her significant other, she would get her life back on track. She devised a plan.

“I didn’t just dream it up overnight to pick out a bank.” “Something just clicked in my head.” “I was scared. I had no idea what I was doing. I had no idea if I was able to do it.”

Newman admitted she robbed the U.S. Bank on Eastern Avenue on Feb. 11.

“My heart was racing.”

On Mar. 1, it was The Bank of Nevada, a half a mile away from the first robbery.

“One voice would say ‘Don’t do this, no no no.’ ‘The other would say ‘You have to, you have no other choice.’”

Police said Newman was about to strike again Wednesday.

“Our officers were cruising the area,” Henderson Police officer Scott Williams said. Detectives saw the car and recognized it as the suspect’s vehicle, he said.

Henderson Police said they called the U.S. Bank on Sunset and warned them they may be robbed and staff locked the bank down. Police said as Newman approached the front doors, they got her.

“This is just being at the right place at the right time.” Williams said.

He said officers found the note she used to demand the money.

“Ultimately, everything was a mistake,” Newman said.

“To the people who work in the banks I want them to know I am sincerely apologetic.”

Newman said she’ll accept whatever punishment she’s given and she has hopes for a better future, without crime, alongside the love of her life.

“I want to start a painting business.” “(I want to) just live a carefree crime-free life, sharing it with the person I’m in love with.”

Newman said right now, she’s just hoping for leniency from a judge and that this is a wake-up call to get her life back on track.

