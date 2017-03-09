Police searching for attempted robber who attacked store clerk on East Tropicana

Police are searching for a man who attacked a clerk and attempted to rob a business in the 1700 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

The man came into a store at about 11:54 p.m. Wednesday and "viciously attacked" the clerk and demanded money, police said. He didn't get any money before leaving.

Police described the man as about 25 years old, six feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, with a white emblem, a black jacket with a white stripe across the chest over a dark gray shirt, black jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information about the crime, or the man responsible is asked to contact Metro police at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

