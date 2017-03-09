Monastery's adoption of stray dog is the purest thing you'll see - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Monastery's adoption of stray dog is the purest thing you'll see today

Carmelo, also known as Fray Bigotón, is becoming a social media celebrity thanks to his story and his custom-made garb. (Source: Facebook/Kasper Mariusz Kapron Ofm) Carmelo, also known as Fray Bigotón, is becoming a social media celebrity thanks to his story and his custom-made garb. (Source: Facebook/Kasper Mariusz Kapron Ofm)
Carmelo, a once-stray dog, is living a #blessed life.

The schnauzer is bringing joy to the friars who adopted him and many social media users who have seen him in his custom-made garb.

Carmelo, who was also given the honorary title Fray Bigotón, or Big Moustache Friar, was adopted by a monastery in Cochabamba in central Bolivia. It wasn't until photos posted by a visiting Polish friar showed Carmelo in quite possibly the cutest custom-made habit.

In one photo, Carmelo shows that he is not beyond taking sip out of the monastery's fountain.

"If only all the churches of our country adopt a dog and care for him like Fray Bigotón, we are sure that the parishioners would follow his example," wrote on Facebook Proyecto Narices Frias, the non-profit that runs the shelter Carmelo came from. 

You can view all the photos here.

