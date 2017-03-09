Nevada ranked among worst in US to raise a family

When it comes to raising a family, Nevada falls on the bad end of a ranking of U.S. states.

According to WalletHub's list of Best States to Raise a Family, the Silver State was ranked 47 out of the 50 states and District of Columbia.

The list examined factors that include family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics. Forty relevant metrics were weighed to assign points to each state, including fitness and recreational sports centers per capita, water quality, infant-mortality rate, quality of public schools, day-care quality, housing affordability, divorce rate and unemployment.

For the "violent-crime rate per capita" metric, Nevada ranked as the third highest rate. For divorce rate, Nevada had the second highest divorce rate in the ranking.

The only bright spot for Nevada was its No. 2 ranking in the family fun category. The state ranked in the bottom 10 for health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics.

Louisiana, District of Columbia, Mississippi and New Mexico fared worse than Nevada on the list overall. The top 10 best states were North Dakota, New Hampshire, Vermont, Minnesota, Nebraska, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Iowa, Connecticut, and South Dakota.

The full ranking can be found here.

