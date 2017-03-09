Body of missing tourist from Wisconsin recovered at Lake Mead - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Body of missing tourist from Wisconsin recovered at Lake Mead

LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -

A missing Wisconsin man's body was recovered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday.

Thomas Olsen, 53, had been reported missing and was last seen at Caesars Palace on Feb. 27, according to La Crosse, WI police.

Park rangers found an abandoned vehicle Tuesday in the Sunset View Scenic overlook that had been there for several days, police said. The car was rented out to Olsen and some of his personal items were found there. The search continued and his body was located at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

