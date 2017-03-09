PD: Freedom Park sex assault suspect possibly tied to other crimes

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at a Las Vegas park might be connected to other crimes.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested 34-year-old Joseph Warren on Tuesday near Owens Avenue and 22nd Street.

“Because we believe we have a prolific serial offender on our hands we’re asking the public, anyone that knows anything about this guy has any information on this gentleman, has any additional information to please call Metro Police,” Detective David Valenta said.

Citing the investigation, police said Warren approached a woman who was walking near Freedom Park at 850 North Mojave Road, near Washington Avenue. He reportedly forced the woman into the park and assaulted her.

The victim did not know Warren before the incident, police said.

“Patrol did an excellent job of canvassing the area, detectives doing a follow up, everything from crime scene analysts, our DNA Biology lab, everybody had a part in this one,” said Detective Valenta.

Warren is being held at the Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault, kidnapping, battery to commit sexual assault, plus two counts of open and gross lewdness.

Detectives believe Warren might be a suspect of other crimes. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Sex Crime Section at 702-828-3421, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

