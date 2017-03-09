Police seek missing 59-year-old Las Vegas man

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 59-year-old man.

Police said Bradley Wild was last seen on Saturday at 10 p.m. driving a green and beige 2002 Toyota Tundra with Nevada license plate BWYLD. The vehicle also has a gray primer tailgate.

Wild is described as a white man approximately 5’5” tall, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair, police said.

Police said Bradley might be suffering from severe emotional distress and is without his medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Metro’s Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-3111.

