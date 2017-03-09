Raiders-to-Vegas hopes raised ahead of stadium meeting

Rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

Confidence is in the air as Thursday's stadium authority board meeting commenced.

With reports this week stating the Raiders tapped Bank of America as a financial backer, the likelihood of an NFL stadium being built in Las Vegas is rising as well as the likelihood of the Silver and Black moving to the Valley. In addition, prospects for a move were also strengthened with reports of the league's relocation committee poised to recommend the Raiders' plans for Las Vegas.

Just this week, the Raiders reportedly informed the league that "B of A" would back the $650 million hole left behind by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. The stadium's projected cost totals $1.9 billion.

The meeting comes as a final vote among NFL owners to OK the move could come as early as late this month.

You can watch the proceeding in full on the FOX5 Facebook page.

