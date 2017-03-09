Smith's dubbed GasBuddy's top-rated gas station in Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Smith's dubbed GasBuddy's top-rated gas station in Nevada

Crowd-sourcing gas price reporting website GasBuddy provided a map showing each high-rated gas station in all 50 states. (Source: GasBuddy.com)
Gas stations at Smith's are doing something right, according to website GasBuddy.com.

The crowd-sourcing gas price reporting site said stations attached to the Mountain West region grocery chain garnered enough high marks from GasBuddy's users to attain the title of best in Nevada.

GasBuddy said its report shows that gas stations are more than just a place to refuel.

It said the businesses' expanded offerings have made them a favorite destination for meals, groceries or coffee.

For this report, GasBuddy said the businesses needed to have at least 20 locations in a state to be included in its analysis.

To check out the complete nationwide report, click here.

