Police seeking robber who attacked woman near Las Vegas and Oakey

Police released images of a man they believe followed a convenience store shopper out of the business and mugged her in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place in an alleyway in the 1700 block of Rexford Drive, just off Oakey Boulevard, at about 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Citing an initial investigation, police said a woman had been at a convenience store located in the 1700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The woman left the business on foot and was attacked by a man.

The robber took property from the victim and left before officers arrived, police said.

Police believe the man followed the woman as she left the business.

Police described the robber as black, between 20 and 30 years old, 5'7" in height and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police urged anyone who has seen the robber to contact Metro's Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-4314 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

