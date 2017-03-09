Nevada lawmaker seeks safety net for reproductive services

A pregnant woman is shown in an undated image. (File)

Activists and physicians describe a bleak scenario for reproductive health clinics in Nevada should Republicans in the federal government move forward with plans to cut funds for "family planning" services.

Sen. Yvanna Cancela argued at a legislative hearing Wednesday that Nevada should open a new funding stream to potentially backfill a loss of federal dollars.

The state government would solicit donations and alternative federal grants under Senate Bill 122, and pass funds to local governments and nonprofit organizations like Planned Parenthood.

The money would be used only to help low-income Nevadans access birth control, STD and pregnancy testing and information on preparing for a baby.

Proponents provided no estimate of how much money it could deliver.

Federal funds currently bankroll at least 28 facilities in Nevada providing "family planning" services.

