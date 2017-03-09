Smash-and-grab burglary at west Las Vegas Vape store

Metro police at the scene of an early morning burglary in west Las Vegas on March 9, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning burglary at a local business in the west part of town Thursday.

Metro responded to Vap O Rise Vape Store, located near West Spring Mountain Road at 3525 S. Fort Apache Rd., just after 3:30 a.m.

Arriving officers said they found the store window and door smashed from what appeared to be a vehicle impact.

Police added that the car used was an older model Oldsmobile and the burglars left the scene with less than $100 from the business.

Authorities called the incident a smash-and-grab burglary that remains under investigation.

