Report details abuse shelter's programs director attack on girlfriend

Robert White, the director of programs and education at the Shade Tree women and children's abuse shelter was arrested Sunday on a domestic battery charge. He’s accused of punching his girlfriend several times.

According to the arrest report, White’s live-in girlfriend as it started when she “pinched him with tweezers on the side as a joke.”

The arrest report said White wrestled the tweezers away and yelled at her so she slapped him on the cheek.

White’s girlfriend claimed White told her “I’ve been waiting for this,” and he started hitting her.

Police said she had two knots on her head and a bleeding scratch on her collarbone.

White told police he pushed her out of the way, but did not punch her.

The executive director of the Shade Tree said White is on unpaid leave. She said White passed stringent background checks to get the job he’s held since Nov.

White is expected back in court on Apr. 5.