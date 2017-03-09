Second NASCAR race helps establish Las Vegas as sports destination

On Wednesday the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority made it official: Las Vegas Motor Speedway will play host to not just one, but two NASCAR races and the new addition will be a playoff race.

"I'm ecstatic about it, I think its a long time coming," Las Vegas native and racing fan Lee Beatty said.

The second race is the latest addition to the valley's fast-growing sports scene. Last summer, the valley got it's first major professional sports team in the NHL's Golden Knights. The team hits the ice this fall.

In three short weeks, we will know if Raider nation is packing up and moving to Las Vegas, the NBA Summer League plays at the Thomas and Mack Center, and Las Vegas hosts four men's college basketball conference tournaments.

"All this was desert when I was in high school," Beatty said. "And it's just tremendous the way that's its growing."

But Beatty said he isn't surprised by that growth. "When there's a lot of people, the sports follow." "It's a place people want to come to"

Out-of-towners in Las Vegas who came to watch the Mountain West Conference Basketball Tournament said there's something special about playing in Las Vegas.

"It's just a fun setting," Lane Hemming said.

"Pure entertainment," Chris Ripley said.

"When I left home it was snowing, and I can't believe the sun is shining. I'm in Las Vegas, it's just an atmosphere that's fun," Hemming said.

