Witness stand: War Machine's ex Christy Mack describes contrast of consensual choking, rape

On the third day of the War Machine trial, the former MMA fighter's ex-girlfriend took the stand to talk about the way he abused and raped her.

Christine Mackinday, a notable porn star who goes by the name Christy Mack, told the jury that she met War Machine on an adult film set. She said he was very upset about what she did for a living, because he didn't want to "share her."

War Machine cried at multiple times during the testimony. His face became red and he started to tear up when Mackinday referred to him as "Jon" in open court.

"It's obvious to me that he's in love with her," Jay Leiderman, War Machine's defense attorney said. "It's the things he says; the way he reacts when you bring up her name. It's just obvious."

Mackinday often refused to make eye contact with War Machine except when asked to identify him for the jury. She explained there was a big difference between the way War Machine consensually choked her during sex versus the way he would choke her during an abusive rage.

When prosecutors asked, Mackinday said she wanted to explore her "rape fantasy" with War Machine because it was always something she was interested in and it could be something special that she only shares with her boyfriend to make him feel "special."

"He would put my neck in the crook of his arm and then put his other arm around it to hold me closer," she described.

Mackinday testified that War Machine took injectable steroids in the months leading up to an MMA fight, but he would act abusively toward her, even when he was off the steroids. She described many instances of sexual assault and abuse.

"He picked me up by my neck and carried me up the stairs," she cried, describing one instance. "One of my teeth was hanging out, and he pushed my tooth back in."

Mackinday said one day, after a sushi dinner, she tried to escape from War Machine's car at a stop light. The two were arguing about the outfit she wore to dinner.

"He ripped my wig off and I took my fangs out because I knew he was going to hit me next," Mackinday cried. "He said, 'Now I have to kill you because people saw you try to escape ... Now I have to take you to the desert and kill you.'"

Mackinday also said that War Machine would often say "real men rape" and brag about rape on his public Twitter account. She said she took pictures of her injuries as a way to tell herself not to get back together with War Machine after a break up.

"This is a reminder that I'm not going to do this again," she cried. "I'm not going to go back anymore."

Jurors spent the morning listening to testimony from expert witnesses before Mackinday took the stand. She answered questions from prosecutors for more than three hours but has yet to be cross-examined.

Leiderman said there are many instances in which Mackinday's testimony is completely different compared to testimony she made in the past and that he will hold her accountable at trial on Thursday.

