Henderson police arrest woman for 2 bank robberies, possibly prevent a 3rd

Henderson police arrested a woman Wednesday afternoon for an attempted bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 4550 E. Sunset Road.

Sharon Newman's vehicle parked in front of the bank matched a description police had from previous bank robbery cases at another U.S. Bank and a Bank of Nevada, both on Eastern Avenue, police said. Officers found a replica handgun and a bank robbery note on Newman in the arrest.

Police said they called the bank to check on staff and told them to lock the doors. Officers saw Newman running and arrested her near the bank's entrance.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Newman is held on two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

