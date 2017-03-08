Lawmakers, locals celebrate International Women's Day

"I would describe being a woman as everything, she's everything," Deborah Harris said.

"We're a force to be reckoned with," Vi Nguyn said.

"It's complicated," Jean Dunbar said.

Being a woman in Nevada means different things to ever person, especially on International Women's Day.

"Being a woman means having a tight rope we have to navigate," Dunbar said. Dunbar helped organize the Women's March in Nevada and traveled to Washington D.C. for the march as well.

It might be a tight rope but Vi Nguyn said before her yoga class that being a woman, "is a gift."

Several women said they were optimistic about the future and the progress made but that more still needs to be done for women.

"Probably the single most important issue is education," Deborah Harris said. She is the Omen's March State Coordinator for Nevada. She said more educational opportunities need to be offered to women.

For Jean Dunbar, addressing violence is where Nevada needs to make progress. "[Nevada] has a problem with violence against women, and women being murdered by domestic partners," she said.

Wednesday was International Women's Day, but up at the state capitol, it's been Women's Week. Lawmakers introduced multiple bills aimed at helping women.

The state senate voted to approve the Equal Rights Amendment. The state has tried to pass the ERA since 1973 and failed multiple times. Supporters said it will provide equal protection under the law for everyone, including women. Opponents said it's a symbolic bill.

Other bills were also introduced including Assembly Bill 249. If passed, it would allow doctors to give a year of birth control with no co-pay. Currently, only pharmacists are able to provide three months worth of contraceptives.

Senate Bill 233 would require insurance companies to cover prenatal testings and screenings and also help menopausal women acquire hormone replacement therapy. This bill would also cover testing for diabetes and high blood pressure.

For many, International Women's Day is not about politics.

"This is just a day to come together as women," Nguyn said.

"If they want to call it political they can, but it's not it's personal," Yasenia Moya commented. Moya said she is currently planning a women of color march scheduled for May.

