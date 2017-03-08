Nevada unemployment continues to decline, reaches 5 percent

More Nevadans are finding work as the state continues recovering from the Great Recession.

Nevada's top economic analysts announced Wednesday that seasonally adjusted unemployment dipped to 5 percent in January - a nine-year low.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation analysts say Nevada added 1,000 jobs from December to January.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show the last time 5 percent or fewer Nevadans were out of work was in November 2007.

The state rate is still marginally higher than the national average of 4.8 percent unemployment.

Nevada was disproportionately stressed during the economic downturn. But state analysts say Nevada's job growth has outpaced the national average since 2012.

Unemployment peaked nationally at about 10 percent in 2009 and 2010, when Nevada's rate soared as high as 13.7 percent.

