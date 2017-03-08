2nd top-tier NASCAR race coming to Las Vegas in 2018

NASCAR in Las Vegas won't just be for spring after this year.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Wednesday it will host two races from the league's top-tier Monster Energy Cup Series thanks to the addition of a second race set to debut in September 2018. The date for the fall time race will be released at a later date.

The race is expected to fall within the NASCAR playoffs.

Approved! Las Vegas will be getting a 2nd @NASCAR race estimated the 3rd or 4th weekend of September, this will be a playoff race — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) March 8, 2017

"Long time in the making" @LVCVA says it's been 6+ years of serious talks, @NASCAR taking the event from New Hampshire and Kentucky — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) March 8, 2017

Nothing is more official then signing a piece of paper on the hood of a @NASCAR car! @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/Rq0zPKiQSi — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) March 8, 2017

LVMS already hosts the Kobalt 400, which has its 20th annual running set for this weekend.

With the added NASCAR weekend, the race track will also be the first in the league to host all three major racing series - Monster Energy, Xfinity and Camping World Truck - twice in a season

Tourism officials said the new race galvanizes Las Vegas' standing as a major sports town.

“Over the years, Las Vegas has become a major sports city as a popular destination for a variety of championship and professional sports events, and today we are proud to add a second NASCAR Cup race to that roster. Las Vegas, NASCAR and Las Vegas Motor Speedway have developed a strong and successful partnership, and we are certain this second race will prove to be another great success,” said Rossi Ralenkotter, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

.@LVCVA Board celebrates a successful partnership with the approval of a second @Nascar race, coming in September 2018 @LVMotorSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/sORA1pbrGQ — LVCVA (@LVCVA) March 8, 2017

As for this weekend's race, the track will host Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, the Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, and the main event Kobalt 400 on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.