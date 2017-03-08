2nd top-tier NASCAR race coming to Las Vegas in 2018 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2nd top-tier NASCAR race coming to Las Vegas in 2018

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway appears in this file image. (File/FOX5) The Las Vegas Motor Speedway appears in this file image. (File/FOX5)
NASCAR in Las Vegas won't just be for spring after this year.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Wednesday it will host two races from the league's top-tier Monster Energy Cup Series thanks to the addition of a second race set to debut in September 2018. The date for the fall time race will be released at a later date.

The race is expected to fall within the NASCAR playoffs.

LVMS already hosts the Kobalt 400, which has its 20th annual running set for this weekend. 

With the added NASCAR weekend, the race track will also be the first in the league to host all three major racing series - Monster Energy, Xfinity and Camping World Truck - twice in a season

Tourism officials said the new race galvanizes Las Vegas' standing as a major sports town.

“Over the years, Las Vegas has become a major sports city as a popular destination for a variety of championship and professional sports events, and today we are proud to add a second NASCAR Cup race to that roster. Las Vegas, NASCAR and Las Vegas Motor Speedway have developed a strong and successful partnership, and we are certain this second race will prove to be another great success,” said Rossi Ralenkotter, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

As for this weekend's race, the track will host Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, the Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, and the main event Kobalt 400 on Sunday.

