Flight from Vegas diverted to LA due to disruptive passenger

A flight from Las Vegas that was bound for Hawaii was diverted to Los Angeles on Wednesday due to a passenger who was upset over being charged for a blanket.

According to Rob Pedregon, public information officer of Los Angeles International Airport police, Hawaiian Airlines Flight 7 was landed at the Southern California airport at about 10 a.m. for a disruptive passenger.

Citing people on board, police said a 66-year-old man was upset after asking for a blanket and being told the cost for it was $12. The man then asked crew members the phone number to corporate.

After getting the number, police stated the man uttered, "I would like to take somebody behind the woodshed for this."

The comment prompted the crew to turn the plane around to Los Angeles, where the passenger was let off, police said.

The man was not under arrest or charge with anything, according to Pedregon. The person went to the ticketing area where he arranged for another flight with a different carrier.

