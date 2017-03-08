Suspect accused of threatening family with large knife identified

SWAT vehicles were called to the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road after a hostage situation on March 8, 2017. (Ray Arzate/FOX5)

A person armed with a large knife was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after holding family members hostage inside a southwest Las Vegas Valley home.

Police responded to a domestic violence incident involving a male with a large knife in the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road, at 12:10 p.m.

Police said a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman took place. The man became agitated before arming himself with a large knife and threatening family members.

The man barricaded himself and 12-year-old inside a home, police said. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

Police were able to take the man into custody without incident just before 3:30 p.m. The juvenile inside was not harmed.

Police later identified the suspect as James Spirig, 36. According to jail records, his charges include first-degree domestic battery, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree child abuse/neglect/endangerment, trespassing and obstruction.

Surrounding streets were closed to traffic during the barricade situation. They were expected to re-open soon after the end of the incident.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.