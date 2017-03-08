PD: Businesses burglarized in southwest Las Vegas, suspect sought

Screenshot of burglary suspect caught on surveillance video from businesses near South Rainbow and 215 in Jan. 2017. (LVMPD/Youtube)

Las Vegas Metro police are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a burglary suspect in the southwest part of town.

Detectives said they have seen an increase in commercial burglaries to businesses located near the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard beginning in the early part of January 2017.

The burglar authorities are searching for is responsible for at least 10 events, according to Metro, which have occurred mostly during the overnight to early morning hours.

Police said the suspect gained entry into the businesses by using a large rock to break a window or glass door.

Metro described the wanted man as in his 30s, weighing approximately 170 pounds, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue medical gloves.

Businesses and residents are asked to be more alert and call police immediately if they see anything suspicious or receive any alarm notifications.

Authorities also urged anyone with information about these events to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.