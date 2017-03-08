Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in east Las Vegas

Firefighters at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at apartment complex in east Las Vegas on March 7, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Firefighters took on a severe fire late Tuesday night inside an apartment building in east Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of an attic fire just after 10:30 p.m. inside a community located at 1750 Karen Ave., near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Arriving fire crews said they found light smoke coming from the roof of a two-story apartment building, and a second alarm was called for additional resources when those flames were seen spreading to the attic.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in less than 30 minutes, but crews said the fire still burned a large portion of the attic space.

Fire officials added that the water used to battle the flames drained down through the first floor and the total damage was estimated at $175,000.

Nine adults and seven children were displaced as a result of the fire, but no injuries were reported according to Clark County fire.

Officials said they received reports by occupants that some construction had been done on the roof earlier in the day, but the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The CCFD said a total of 50 firefighters were called upon for the incident.

