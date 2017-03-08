UNLV student government candidate criticized for controversial tweets

A University of Nevada Las Vegas student running for student office is under fire after posting controversial statements to social media.

Trevor Atkinson, a junior who is running for student body Vice President, tweeted about his anti-immigration and pro-gun stances earlier this year.

"Anything I've said is open to my personal beliefs and they're out there to view," Atkinson said.

Atkinson has since deleted his Twitter account.

One of Atkinson's tweets from Jan. reads "Attention liberals: I'll be expressing my rights today so please stay out of the area to avoid PTSD!!! #triggered". The tweet was accompanied by a picture of five guns.

"It's scary," Alexa Gardner, a junior on campus said. "I wouldn't want someone who thinks that is OK to post something like that to run for office."

Another student compared the tweet to American politics.

"Just like Trump, I think it kind of normalizes that kind of behavior," Michaela Hayes, a senior on campus, said. "Yes we have the Second Amendment but it shouldn't be something that we used to threaten people."

Regardless of the backlash, Atkinson stood by his tweets.

"What I tweeted was within my rights. Nothing controversial," Atkinson said.

Students are set to vote for the candidate of their choice Wednesday and Thursday.



