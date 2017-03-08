Las Vegas students, faculty and community members rally to support BRIDGE Act

More than 50 Rancho High School students, teachers and community members rallied Tuesday in support of protecting Las Vegas’s undocumented youth.

Rancho sophomores Joanna Conchas and Andrea Villanuava were some of the students who planned the rally. The teens said after realizing how many of their friends and family members lived in fear that President Obama’s executive action DACA would be overturned, they decided to act.

“We're doing this so our voices will be hear,” Conchas said.

“I don't want to be afraid to come home and not see my family and to not ever see my sister because the president can take DACA whenever he wants to."

Villanuava agreed: “I saw that my friends were scared and a lot of family too, so we wanted to be that little hope so they know everything is going to be ok,” she said.

Reuben D’Silva, a history teacher at Rancho, said his students often approach him about their fears.

“They are afraid. A lot of them have expressed concerns to me as to whether or not they are going to be here another year or two when I talk about prom,” D’Silva said.

He believes legislation like the Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream of Growing our Economy act or “Bridge Act” for short, will help.

“Passing this act will give them a sense of security ... more importantly a sense of understanding that there are people out there, other Americans who care about them, who want to see them stay here and want to see them contribute to our economy and society at large," he said.

Conchas said the act would add stability to her family’s life.

“They won’t live in fear. They will be assured that they will have their jobs the next day,” she said.

The “Bridge Act,” is a bi-partisan bill introduced by Senators Richard Durbin and Lindsey Graham and co-sponsored by Nevada Sen. Dean Heller.

“Immigration reform remains a top priority for me. As a supporter of immigration reform, I strongly believe all immigration issues and solutions should begin with Congress. Our nation's system is fundamentally broken and in need of reform. Congress needs to act to provide clarity for those seeking to participate in the American Dream while securing our borders. That's why I recently cosponsored the bipartisan BRIDGE Act. It is a step forward in addressing an issue that warrants a much larger debate and solution. Having recently visited the nation’s southern border, my commitment toward a solution ‎is unwavering,” Heller said.



