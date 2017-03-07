Corey Thomas stares down War Machine on 2nd day of trial

After a second day of testimony, Corey Thomas was allowed to leave the stand. He left the courtroom, but not before shooting War Machine a glance and staring him down during his exit.

War Machine, formerly known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, is facing 34 charges and the possibility of life in prison. He is a former MMA fighter accused of attacking Thomas and his ex-girlfriend after finding them in bed together.

Prosecutors said War Machine choked and beat Thomas for 10 minutes. After he left, they said War Machine beat and raped Christine Mackinday for hours.

War Machine's attorney, Jay Leiderman, said Thomas is not a defenseless victim. During opening statements, he said Thomas is a bigger man than War Machine who used to be an undefeated wrestler. He also asked Thomas about his experience in martial arts training during cross-examination.

"Life and death. Everything changes," Thomas said. "I'm no jiu jitsu master, and it's been almost eight to 10 years since I did that ... but if you want some training, you've got a guy over there. (War Machine) knows his stuff."

Corey Thomas: I haven't wrestled since 1995. I didn't use any submission moves. This wasn't a fair fight. I was just trying not to die. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 7, 2017

As prosecutors compiled their case, they interviewed two officers and one detective with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Officer Marianne Truax couldn't remember many specifics about the case.

Officer Somalia Shephard said she vividly remembered Mackinday's injuries. She called it "traumatizing."

"Oh jeez. Her face was completely swollen. Both eyes just puffy. Closed," Shephard said. "Two of her teeth were missing."

The jury also heard testimony from three neighbors who described seeing a woman covered in blood outside of their front door, screaming for help. All of them called 911, but they were afraid to open the door.

Arthur Harris, a paramedic who was staying in a vacation home next to Mackinday, described eventually opening the door and trying to treat her as best he could.

Harris: That's when I went outside & spoke to her. Her whole face is swollen & bloody. She was hysterically crying. She told me who did it. https://t.co/Dg7SfHCek9 — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 7, 2017

Mackinday is expected to testify by the end of this week. It's too early to say whether War Machine will take the stand.

