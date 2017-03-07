Las Vegas getting closer to second NASCAR Cup series

Thousands of people flock to the Las Vegas Speedway for NASCAR weekend, but there could soon be a second NASCAR race coming to the valley.

On Tuesday, racing fans began pouring into the overnight lot at the Speedway heading into the big race.

"It is absolutely filled," Lucy Miller, a racing fan from northern Nevada said."Just trailer after trailer, you wouldn't believe it."

For Miller and her friends, NASCAR week is in full swing.

"We come down here we party," fan Gordy Miller said. "Have a good time, visit with friends."

The fans said they're crossing their fingers, after hearing a second race could come to the Valley in Sept., just in time for racing playoffs.

"We've been talking about it for years," racing fan Jackie Hansen said. "When you watch a lot of the races back east, they get rained out."

"As NASCAR progresses and the weather changes and stuff, you can come to Las Vegas and get everything here," Jeff Hansen, who is joining his wife for the races said. "So this is where the second race needs to happen."

The possibility of a second race on Wednesday coming to Las Vegas could be addressed during a press conference with the LVCVA, but it's not just fans who are excited.

NASCAR is a cash cow for local businesses.

"If we had NASCAR in here every week ... I'd be a very wealthy man," Brad Mark, COO of Pole Position Raceway said.

Mark has been operating Pole Position for several years, and said the cars seem to shine brighter during NASCAR weekend.

"Just the attention to racing ... You feel it here, you see it here," he said.

Regardless of what the announcement is, both fans and businesses are ready to take on 2017's biggest racing weekend in Las Vegas.

"When they talk about the economic impact to Las Vegas ... I feel the impact here so bring it on," Mark said.



