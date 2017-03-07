The Latest: Deaths toll increases to 4 in train-bus crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

BILOXI, MS (AP) -

 A fourth person has died after a freight train hit a tour bus in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Fire Chief Joe Boney says three people died before they could be taken to hospitals, while a fourth person died after being taken from the scene.

Boney say 35 passengers were taken to area hospitals. He says emergency workers had to cut through the bus wreckage to remove two people.

Officials have not yet released the names of the dead, but say that the 46 people on the bus had come to the Mississippi Gulf Coast from Austin, Texas, to visit a casino.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson says the agency is aware of the crash and deciding whether to investigate. The bus remains on the tracks and Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says it won't be removed until investigators are finished examining the scene.

