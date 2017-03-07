Starburst unveils limited edition packs of all pink chews

Since one can't deal with a bag of Starburst peppered with lemon and orange flavors, makers of the fruit square chew revealed a new candy stand offering of all pink chews.

In advance of Tuesday's reveal, high-profile social media figures were spoiled of the all pink packages with samplers.

Starburst already offers for sale packs of all red and pink fruit chews.

The limited edition all pink packs will be available next month at Target, Walmart, Walgreens, and Amazon, among other retailers.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.