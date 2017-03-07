2018 trial set for man accused of strangling girlfriend after Christmas

A 2018 trial date was set for a man accused of strangling his on-again, off-again pregnant girlfriend on the day after Christmas.

The murder trial of Salvador Gonzalez will get underway Feb. 4, 2018.

Gonzalez was arrested in January, a couple of weeks after the mother of his two children, Diana Rios, was found dead on Dec. 26, 2016.She was found at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, just off Valley View Boulevard, in the central Las Vegas Valley.

RELATED

The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled Rio's death as a homicide stemming from asphyxia.

Shortly after her death, police were looking for the suspect who was later identified as Gonzalez.

Family members said the two were together in spurts for five years. They also said Gonzalez was abusive in the relationship.

Rios, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death, had a son and a girl with Gonzalez.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.