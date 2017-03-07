On trial's 2nd day, prospective juror leaves gift for War Machine

Assault defendant War Machine appears in a Las Vegas court room for opening statements in his trial on March 7, 2016. (FOX5)

On the second day of trial, before jurors walked into the courtroom, Judge Elissa Kadish had an odd announcement.

A prospective juror, who had to be dismissed due to a medical problem involving a broken wrist, left behind a small gift for War Machine.

War Machine, a former MMA fighter and porn star, is facing 34 charges at trial. Prosecutors said he beat and raped his ex-girlfriend, Christine Mackinday.

Kadish held up the gift, a small envelope, for War Machine and the attorneys on both sides to see. Eventually the judge opened the gift in private in front of the attorneys. The lawyers said they found a prayer letter and a prayer bracelet and that the juror wrote that her family member had gone through a similar situation.

Prosecutors originally objected to the gift being delivered, calling it "very biased" and "inappropriate."

War Machine's attorney, Jay Leiderman, agreed that the gift shouldn't be delivered until after trial. War Machine is not yet allowed to keep the gift until it goes through the proper channels.

The juror was originally dismissed for having a broken wrist. The defense says he learned about the woman's prayer group outside of jury selection. Prosecutors say the woman made it "pretty far" in the jury selection process.

