Panda Express burritos are here and Las Vegas needs them

An orange chicken burrito by Panda Express is cut open to show the delicious insides. (Source: Facebook/Bring Me)

It's a wrap for Panda Express!

No, the fast Chinese food chain isn't closing up shop. On the contrary, the eatery has begun offering burrito versions of its popular orange chicken entree.

Buzzfeed's Bring Me Facebook page posted video introducing the unprecedented-for-Panda Express dish.

The meal features a scallion tortilla, the sweet and savory breaded chicken, a base such as chow mein or fried rice and any other fixing one desires.

The dish is available only at Panda Express' special Tea Bar location in Hacienda Heights, CA. It's not yet known if it will be offered outside of the one location.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.