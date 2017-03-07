Report: NFL committee poised to recommend Raiders-to-Vegas

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan, 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The committee that handles relocation of teams within the NFL is expected to recommend the Raiders' move to Las Vegas ahead of a full vote of league owners.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday:

Source: @NFL joint committee slated to recommend Oakland’s relocation proposal to the full ownership at the annual meeting later this month — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

More on #Raiders: Additional work is needed. No formal vote was taken today. But progress was made. Relocation vote on track for March. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

On Monday, the Raiders reportedly informed the league that they tapped Bank of America as the lender to $650 million of the projected $1.9 billion needed to build a Las Vegas NFL stadium. A tax attached to hotel stays will account for $750 million of the stadium's costs.

The recommendation does not necessarily signify finality in the Raiders' move to Las Vegas. The team still requires 24 of 32 owners to approve the move.

