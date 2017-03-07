Frontier adds 4 new destinations from Vegas, offers $39 fares

Frontier Airlines announced on March 7, 2017 new nonstop, direct flights from Las Vegas to the Dakotas, Indianapolis and Washington-Dulles. (Source: Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines is set to add nonstop, direct flights from Las Vegas to the Dakotas, Indianapolis and Washington D.C. this summer.

The airline announced Tuesday the added direct destinations from McCarran Airport, along with a introductory fare special for each destination starting at $39. The destinations include flights from Las Vegas to Bismarck, ND; Indianapolis; Sioux Falls, SD; and Washington-Dulles International Airport.

The year-round service for each destination starts in June and July.

Frontier already flies nonstop from Las Vegas to 20 destinations, including Denver, Houston Intercontinental Airport and Nashville.

“Over the course of the past three years Frontier Airlines has had great success with its service to Las Vegas,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County director of aviation. “With these additional flights starting this summer, Frontier will have more than tripled its capacity into McCarran International Airport.”

Here is scheduling and airliner info for each destination, according to Frontier:

LAS VEGAS (LAS) – BISMARCK (BIS)

F9 1964 Depart LAS: 7:40 a.m. Arrive BIS: 12:15 p.m.

F9 1965 Depart BIS: 12:55 p.m. Arrive LAS: 1:39 p.m.

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 11, Year-round

LAS VEGAS (LAS) – INDIANAPOLIS (IND)

F9 1976 Depart LAS: 7 a.m. Arrive IND: 1:32 p.m.

F9 1977 Depart IND: 2:20 p.m. Arrive LAS: 3:22 p.m.

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 16, Year-round

LAS VEGAS (LAS) – SIOUX FALLS (FSD)

F9 1970 Depart LAS: 7:20 a.m. Arrive FSD: 12:05 p.m.

F9 1971 Depart FSD: 12:45 p.m. Arrive LAS: 1:39 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, Year-round

LAS VEGAS (LAS) – WASHINGTON–DULLES (IAD)

F9 1148 Depart LAS: 11 p.m. Arrive IAD: 6:37 a.m.

F9 1149 Depart IAD: 9:45 p.m. Arrive LAS: 11:56 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 16, Year-round

