Fire erupts at home near Oakey, Valley View

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to a house fire on Calle de Espana street near South Valley View and West Oakey Boulevards Monday night.

According to LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski, crews arrived on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Firefighters determined the fire started at the rear of the home in an extra add-on room.

An extra fire crew was requested and firefighters are making progress in extinguishing the flames.

No victims or injuries are reported. Some nearby homes were asked to evacuate until the fire is contained.

