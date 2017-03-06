Fire on Oil Lantern Lane displaces 5 from their home

Five people were displaced from their home after a fire on Oil Lantern Lane Monday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the home at 2:40 p.m. seeing heavy smoke coming from the attic vents. Firefighters found two adults, one teen and a dog inside a car parked in the driveway, surrounded by the smoke.

The people refused to be taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to the fire department.

Flames burned through the roof and spread quickly. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the department.

Fire investigators said they believe a candle, left in a bedroom burning unattended, spread to the attic.

Extensive damage to the house is estimated at $150,000, according to LVFR.

The American Red Cross assisted the family.

