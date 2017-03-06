Programs Director at Vegas women's shelter accused of domestic battery

The director of programs and education for The Shade Tree women and children's abuse shelter in Las Vegas was arrested for domestic battery.

A spokesperson for The Shade Tree said Robert White has been placed on administrative leave without pay and his job duties have been reassigned at this time.

Robert White II was hired in November 2016 as the Director of Programs and Education for Nevada’s largest shelter for domestic violence victims.

On Sunday night, police arrested him in his Las Vegas home on domestic battery charges.

Marleen Richter, Executive Director for the shelter said as soon as she heard the news, she contacted White about his employment.

“We began the process internally to protect the people that we shelter, and we reached out, I reached out to the employee, and have placed him on administrative leave without pay,” Richter said.

She said White’s job duties have been reassigned at this time.

White went through various background checks and interviews before being brought on, Richter said.

The Shade Tree’s website mentions White's history in public service. It reads:

“For the last 10 years I’ve been a public servant and a true steward of the community,” said White. “This opportunity with The Shade Tree is only going to further my commitment to the underserved.” White served as a CASA Volunteer with the Eighth Judicial District Court and Educational Surrogate with Legal Aid of Southern Nevada for the past 8 years as well as worked for Clark County in the Department of Family Services, Visionz Family & Youth Services of Nevada, and Head Start.”

Richter said her organization intends to cooperate with all aspects of the investigation, she said she remains committed to helping communities in need.

“I make the commitment to the community that we will remain vigilant that we have right people employed to provide the services to our community,” she said.

