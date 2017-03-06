Water's stench, taste concerning Henderson residents

City of Henderson staff members said they're getting more complaints about the smell and taste of tap water.

"I would call it wet earth," Lin Berger said when describing the smell of her water.

"You take a shower you feel like you're getting clean, but you smell terrible," she said. Lin lives in Henderson and said lately, the water in her home has smelled horrendous. Lin said she notices it particularly when the water gets warm.

"It has an odor!" she said while sniffing her faucet.

City of Henderson staff said algae is to blame.

"People don't have to do anything because the algae is perfectly safe," Adrian Edwards, the water and waster water operations manager for the City of Henderson, said. "It is perfectly safe. It's a nuisance, but safe," he said.

Henderson gets its water from the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

The algae causing the smell and taste is known as geosmin, and city officials said it's completely harmless to humans. Last year, the city experienced the same problems that lasted the month of Jan. This year, the algae bloom extended into March. The City of Henderson said geosmin does not discolor water.

"We are working with our water supply and regulators to stop the geosmin from forming," Edwards said.

Lin Berger said she had no idea what was causing her water problems and wishes the city made this information more public.

"That way we aren't going through the expense of having a repair man come to the house!"

The City of Las Vegas also gets its water from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, but city spokesman Jace Radke said he was unaware of any complaints.

Anyone having problems with water in Henderson is encouraged to call (702) 267-5900.

