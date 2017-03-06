Report: Raiders tap Bank of America as Las Vegas stadium lender

Rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

With a key relocation committee meeting fast approaching, the Raiders on Monday reportedly gave assurances to the NFL that their path to Las Vegas is still happening, tapping Bank of America as the lender in the team's stadium.

As reported by Vince Bonsignore, of Los Angeles Daily News, the Charlotte, N.C.-based bank was identified as the financier for the proposed Raiders stadium in Southern Nevada.

#Raiders informed #NFL they have secured Bank of America to complete the financing on Las Vegas Stadium plan — Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) March 6, 2017

The Associated Press also reported Bank of America as the Raiders' financial lender, citing a person familiar with the team's plans.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak later confirmed the company as the lender in the Raiders stadium.

An @NFL source has confirmed to me this afternoon that @BankofAmerica will provide the necessary financing for the proposed stadium. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) March 6, 2017

If the reports hold true, Bank of America will be called upon to fill a $650 million hole left behind by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. The Sands Corporation chief, who was seen as a driving force in the Raiders' flirtation with Las Vegas, pulled out after being left out of leasing talks involving the team and the stadium's committee.

Bank of America will also fill in for Goldman Sachs, which also pulled out citing the lack of Adelson's involvement.

FOX5 is awaiting comment from Bank of America officials.

Over the weekend, another report surfaced that placed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as a recruiter for financing the stadium

