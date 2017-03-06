Suspect behind bars, accused of robbing Henderson bank twice

Henderson police on Monday identified a man who they say robbed the same bank branch twice - once last year and again earlier this year.

According to police, Anthony Hylton, 31, was arrested on March 2 as the suspect in two separate robberies at the Citibank at 10211 S. Eastern Ave. on Oct. 7, 2016 and Jan. 17, 2017.

Police said detectives identified Hylton through surveillance video and witness descriptions. The suspect and the vehicle were seen in both cases.

In the 2016 holdup, the robber displayed a handgun and demanded money before firing a round into the ground, police said. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out of the bank. He then entered a black SUV and drove off.

In the 2017 holdup, police said the same robber demanded money and held a firearm to workers. Bank employees, though, recognized the person as the same robber from the previous robbery. Still, the suspect took cash and fled in the same vehicle.

There were no injuries in either holdup.

Hylton was booked into Henderson Detention Center on counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while possession of a firearm and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

