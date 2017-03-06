Police looking into possible drive-by shooting in northeast Vegas

Police were looking into whether a person shot late Monday morning was hit by a drive-by gunman in northeast Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Cobb Lane, near Civic Center Drive and Eastern Avenue, at 11:01 a.m. Police were told someone was shot in the arm.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to North Vista Hospital, where the person was subsequently transported to University Medical Center, police said. The person's condition was not immediately known.

Investigators were looking into the incident being a possible drive-by-shooting, police said.

